18-year-old man discovers new asteroid in space during research for NASA in Greater Belo Horizonte | Minas Gerais

What does an 18 year old girl do for a living? Laysa Peixoto Sena Lage discover asteroids for NASA.
In August of this year, the young woman who lives in Contagem, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, who has always studied at a public school, made the discovery and named it LPS 003, your initials.
She became interested in the topic earlier this year, when she saw the “asteroid hunting” campaign on the NASA website. The project is carried out in partnership with The International Astronomical Search Collaboration.
“Since the beginning of the year, I have participated in the NASA asteroid hunt. I see the images through the telescope and studied the institute’s solar system in Hawaii. I analyze the image pixel by pixel, I notice some characteristics and values. Then I sent a report to them. . After a while, they proved that it was really an asteroid and, for now, it will have the initials of my name. I even got a certificate”, said Laysa.
The young woman analyzed the images on her computer at home, in the Flamengo neighborhood, in Contagem, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, where do you live with your parents.
She is in the 2nd period of physics at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG). Laysa studied at a public school and has always been in love with the stars.
“It’s an indescribable experience, it was always my dream to be able to contribute to physics, to science (…) I’ve always been in love with the stars and what makes me happiest is that I studied my entire life in public school, so regardless of where the person studied, they can make dreams come true and get what they want,” he celebrated.
The “asteroid hunter” is part of the UFMG Astronomical Observatory and is already full of plans.
“I want to take another NASA course called Advance Space Academy and also analyze stars to see if there are planets around them.”
laysa went silver medalist at the 23rd Brazilian Astronomy and Astronautics Olympiad, in 2020, and reached the final of the International Astronomy and Astrophysics Competition, receiving a bronze medal.
