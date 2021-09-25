3rd dose of Pfizer in people immunized with Coronavac increases antibodies 20-fold | Health

Luiz Pessoa/SEI Pfizer’s Immunizer

The third dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine in people immunized with Coronavac can generate 20 times more antibodies against the new coronavirus (Sars-Cov-2). This is the conclusion of a study carried out by researchers at the Pasteur Institute, at the Universidad de La República, in Uruguay.

The research volunteers had four samples of antibodies collected: the first before the start of vaccination; the second 18 days after the second dose of Coronavac; the third 80 days after the second dose; and the fourth 18 days after the third dose of Pfizer.

A 20-fold increase in the amount of antibodies was recorded in the comparison between the second and fourth samples. In all, 200 people participated in the study, which will continue to be carried out.

“Today is a special day, it’s another step in Uruguayan science. It was a desirable result, but today we confirm it with the generation of national knowledge. It was essential to be able to evaluate [o efeito da combinação de vacinas]. We are seeding things that will give us security and guarantees for the decisions being taken,” Uruguay’s Minister of Public Health, Daniel Salinas, told local newspaper El Observador.