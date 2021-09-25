5 cars for application driver up to R$65,000

Whoever is buying a car to use as a work tool can’t make the mistake of opting for a model without thinking about the cost it will have to maintain it in the coming years.

In addition to the provision of financing, or the amount paid in cash, it is necessary to consider fixed expenses such as insurance, periodic inspections and fuel. I gathered this information from the five best-selling cars in Brazil with a value close to R$ 65,000 to help app drivers and taxi drivers in their choice.

The Uber, the most used individual transport platform in the country, makes the following requirements regarding the cars of drivers in category X: the vehicle must have four doors, five seats, a maximum of ten years of manufacture and be equipped with air conditioning. That’s why, in this list, we use the intermediate versions of Fiat Mobi and Renault Kwid, since the entry ones do not leave the factory with air conditioning. Also, pickup trucks and vans are not accepted.

I used an intermediate insurance quote, with coverage for theft, theft and fire; towing service; backup car; flooding; and collision with total loss and property damage to third parties. The simulation was performed by the Youse platform, based on a fixed profile. The consumption data are from the Brazilian Vehicle Labeling Program of Inmetro (National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology).

Fixed costs of the best selling cars in Brazil in the range of R$ 65,000

Fiat Argo 1.0 Flex

Fiat Argo 1.0 2022 Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 66,890

First three revisions: BRL 1,264

Safe: BRL 246.59 monthly or BRL 2,959.69 annually

Consumption with ethanol: 9.8 km/l in the city and 10.7 km/l on the road

Gasoline consumption: 13.9 km/l in the city and 15.1 km/l on the road

Fiat Mobi Like

Fiat Mobi Like 2021 Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 56,290

First three revisions: R$1,616

Safe: BRL 219.16 monthly or BRL 2,630.61 annually

Consumption with ethanol: 8.9 km/l in the city and 10 km/l on the road

Gasoline consumption: 13 km/l in the city and 14.1 km/l on the road

Hyundai HB20 Sense

Hyundai HB20 Sense Image: Murilo Góes/UOL

Price: BRL 62,790

First three revisions: BRL 1,314.58

Safe: BRL 228.59 monthly or BRL 2,743.72 annually

Consumption with ethanol: 9.1 km/l in the city and 10.1 km/l on the road

Gasoline consumption: 12.8 km/l in the city and 14.6 km/l on the road

Volkswagen Goal 1.0

Volkswagen Goal 1.0 202 Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 64,990

First three revisions: BRL 1,623.64

Safe: BRL 239.28 monthly or BRL 2,871.98 annually

Consumption with ethanol: 9.1 km/l in the city and 10.1 km/l on the road

Gasoline consumption: 13.3 km/l in the city and 14.4 km/l on the road

Renault Kwid Zen

Renault Kwid Zen 1.0 Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 56,590

First three revisions: BRL 1,392.89

Safe: BRL 212.17 monthly or BRL 2,546.57 annually

Consumption with ethanol: 10.3 km/l in the city and 10.8 km/l on the road

Gasoline consumption: 14.9 km/l in the city and 15.9 km/l on the road

