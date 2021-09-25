9 m and 100 kg snake is caught, and transport needs 7 people

A python snake approximately 9 meters long and weighing about 100 kg was captured by forest rangers near a village in Kampar, Indonesia. The animal is two meters shorter than normally seen in the largest adult individuals of the species. In images released from the moment of capture, it is possible to note that it took 7 men to hold the reptile, already sedated.

The snake was captured and transported to a forest in Pelalawan last Tuesday (21). She was released back to nature, in an area farthest from human activity.

The cross-linked python (python reticulatus) is a species found in Southeast Asia. It is the second largest snake in the world and considered the longest from tip to tail. It is also considered one of the three heaviest.

Like the others of the same family, the cross-linked pythons are non-venomous constrictors, that is, they kill their prey by entangling in it, as they have no venom. They are not normally considered dangerous to humans, although there are documented cases of people being killed in incidents.

Its length usually ranges from 5 to 7 meters, while the weight can reach 160 kilograms. It is considered the largest native snake on the Asian continent.

The python found on Tuesday is even larger than the snake that swallowed a woman, also in Indonesia, in 2018. The specimen involved in the episode was 7 meters long.

This species generally lives in tropical forests and grasslands. It is also associated with rivers and areas with streams and lakes, being considered an excellent swimmer. It feeds mainly on mammals, and occasionally on birds. Some individuals have already been found in the high seas and, consequently, colonizing small islands within their reach.

The species has few natural enemies (apart from crocodile and lions) as they are strong enough to kill almost any animal that threatens them. They even attack their predators, but a cross-linked python usually cannot swallow an adult crocodile.