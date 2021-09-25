A Fazenda 13: RecordTV investigates Nego do Borel’s rape accusations against Dayane

The second party of “A Fazenda 13” took place on Friday night (24) and the repercussion is not good. Dances and entertainment were left aside, as the public is disgusted with attitudes of Borel. Just as there was an attempt last week, the web accuses that he tried to have sex with Dayanne Mello without consent, since she was drunk.

Anyone who enters Twitter will notice terms among the most commented on the subject: “RAPE ON THE FARM” and “NO, IT IS NOT“. People don’t really agree with attitudes.

Dayane’s team speaks out

Through Twitter, the team responsible for the model’s social networks Dayanne Mello showed disgust with the attitudes taken by Borel. An intervention was charged.

“This is unacceptable! Dayane completely unconscious and without any faculty of his actions. Nothing justifies it! The necessary measures will be taken with images, videos, speeches and actions of everything we have seen as soon as we manage to get in touch with those responsible”, he wrote.

What really happened?

After party, Dayane Mello he was without full use of his physical and mental faculties due to the excess of alcoholic beverages. In order for her to change her clothes, it was necessary for four people to hold her. Afterwards, she lay down on one of the beds. Was when Borel he approached and lay down beside her.

Some pawns who were more lucid realized that the situation was delicate. People like Rico Melquiades and Solange Gomes tried to intervene, making one of them change beds.

Meanwhile, some noticed that the penis of Borel was erect while touching dayanne. He tried to disguise it, asking them to stop saying that: “my mother sees, don’t say that“.

MC GUI tried to ask to dayanne if she wanted to get out of bed, but she could barely answer. In the end, whoever got her out of bed was Mileide Mihaile.

Day is on the duvet w/ Nego, but she’s totally drunk.

I deny to Erasmo “it’s soft, it’s still soft”

Erasmus laughs

Mc Gui “day, do you want to stay there? if you want, answer”

Erasmus “they are single”

Sun “but she’s totally drunk” Mileide pulls her out of bed

dayanne actually tried to get up and change beds but she was pulled back. Without strength, she couldn’t fight it.

The situation continued into the night.

After the lights went out and everyone went to sleep, there are charges Borel had another attempt to harass dayanne. At the moment, the PlayPlus camera wasn’t focusing on their camera, so all you hear on video is a few suspicious whispers.

dayane pro nego do borel: “I have a daughter, stop it” people that hurt me so much 🥺 RAPE ON THE FARM

This situation of harassing a drunk woman has already caused expulsion from the competing reality show, Big Brother Brazil. In the 12th edition, the participant Monique Amin was also drunk and unconscious when the model Daniel Echaniz got under duvet. It was possible to notice movements characteristic of a sexual act. Because of this, he was expelled from the reality show and the case reached the police.

some attitude is expected from RecordTV and even from higher authorities.

RecordTV speaks out

With the great repercussion, RecordTV issued a statement stating that it is analyzing the situation.

“Record TV informs that, given the events of this last night in the reality show A Fazenda, involving Nego do Borel and Dayane Mello, the facts are being duly investigated by a multidisciplinary team and we will speak on tonight’s program”, he wrote.

See web comments:

