‘A Fazenda’: party has discussion, revelation about condoms and seals by Gui Araújo and Marina

The second party of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) brought to reality show fans the traditional exchanges of barbs between pedestrians, showed the birth of a possible couple for the game’s sequel and even had Nego do Borel claiming to have taken a condom to the stall for use with Dayane Mello.

In addition, Aline Mineiro made a point of stressing that he ‘won’ the dispute between Dayane Mello and Nego do Borel, Rico was moved to tears because people called him ‘ugly’ and Tati Quebra Barraco warned that he did not enter the game trying to imitate Jojo Todynho – champion of “The Farm 12”.

Want to know everything that happened at the second party of the reality show on RecordTV? Come check with us!

Troubled with exchanging barbs with Mileide Mihaile, during a recording of the program “Hora do Faro”, Rico Melquiades fired criticism at his colleague in confinement.

In a conversation with Solanges Gomes and Tati Quebra Barraco, the former participant of “On Vacations with the Ex” revealed that the person is known outside confinement for walking with the ‘nose up’ for being the ex-wife of singer Wesley Safadão.

“I know the little piece out there. I’ve already been to an event with her. Her nose is like that, look [gesticulando com o nariz para dizer empinado]. She doesn’t value people, no. She thinks she’s Wesley Naughty himself. My vote is hers on Tuesday”, revealed Rico, and guaranteed that he will nominate her for the field if he wins the hat of power.

“I know I’m going to the farm and if I catch the farmer [vou pôr ela].”

Sadness

In addition to criticizing Mileide Mihaile, Rico Melquiades burst into tears during the “A Fazenda 2021” party. The pawn claimed to suffer from people calling him ugly’ inside and outside the confinement.

“I’m hated out there, they’ll cancel me even more here. I’ve already entered here hated. Before I went in, when the pages said I was coming, everyone said I’d be the first to leave. People don’t like to leave. me. […] Everyone says I’m ugly.”

Tati Quebra Barraco, however, didn’t want to know about the bad mood and called the pawn to enjoy the event.

“Cry tomorrow, today we’re going to have fun. It’s the same as I talked to you last week, stop, lift your head and turn around. You have a family. Your mother and sisters will be sad, cry consciously”, she advised.

Did not work

Nego do Borel was unsuccessful in his quest to earn a ‘snapshot’ at the second party of “A Fazenda 13”. On the dance floor, the funk player hugged Solange Gomes and asked for a kiss on the cheek.

“No, no. You’re going to turn your face away. I know you!”, replied the ex-bathtub Gugu, thinking that it would be the target of some joke by the singer.

After denying the intention to play and winning the kiss, the pawn didn’t miss the chance to ask the participant of “The Farm 2021” to give him a peck.

“Do you click?” he asked. “No,” Solange denied, laughing.

Is Tati the Jojo from “The Farm 13”?

During a conversation with Sthe Matos and Rico Melquiades, Tati Quebra Barraco said that she saw fans of the reality show point out that she would imitate the way of being Jojo Todynho – champion of A “Fazenda 12” – to try to win the R$1 prize, 5 million.

Quite outspoken, the funkeira stressed that she didn’t make the comments at all. After all, she’s been on the road fighting for longer than Jojo Todynho herself.

“Nego used to say: ‘she’s going to get there and she’ll want to imitate Jojo’, ‘to get there she’ll want to be Jojo’. Guys, I have almost 25 years of career, who will I imitate? Stop. They said: ‘Ih, Tati will be canceled at the same time because they don’t have a word of mouth'”, he said, and warned that he will find some shit when he finds it necessary to speak his truths:

“I’ll talk about my reason. If I talk and don’t go, I’m sorry, man**.”

Borel took a condom to the stall thinking about Dayane

Amidst the fun, Rico Melquiades recalled the episode of the condom found in the stall, which Nego do Borel assumed he had taken to the place after the first party of “A Fazenda 2021”.

Curious to know what the plans were for the condom, the comedian took advantage of Nego do Borel’s participation in a conversation to question him if it was to be used with Dayane Mello.

“Man, I took the condom…”, said the funkeiro, laughing, and was interrupted by Rico. “For you and her, huh? Yeah, I’m watching you two,” commented the comedian. “Easy there, man,” said Borel, laughing.

“Day is mine”

Aline Mineiro is enjoying the affection exchange relationship with Dayane Mello in confinement. The ex-panicat reported that Nego do Borel tried to steal the pawn’s heart, but lost the dispute against her.

“Nego is naughty. He even hit on Dayane.”

The girl even made fun of the funkeiro’s frustrated attempt to dispute the model’s preference. “He’s doing it on purpose because Dayane is mine,” he snapped.

“Has he taken office, has he?”, asked Tiago. “I have. He just tried,” Aline replied.

Borel interested in Marina

Target of jokes by some pedestrians for being in the ‘dry’ during the second party of the reality show on RecordTV, Nego do Borel declared that he would try to relate to Marina Ferrari.

“Then, I’ll take courage and I’ll get to the Marina [Ferrari].”

Tiago Piquilo burst out laughing and mocked the singer for being alone. “Aline kissing and you can’t kiss, man,” snapped the singer.

“Dude**, Nego. Aline kisses and you don’t. No morals, huh”, sneered MC Gui.

“Won my heart”

It seems that Bil Araújo and Valentina Francavilla left the exchange of votes in the first formation of the roça in the past. The pedestrians took advantage of the atmosphere of peace and love at the party to exchange compliments.

Valentina hugged the former “BBB 21” and thanked him for the affection he received last week. “Bil, can I talk? You’ve captured my whole heart. You’re a good guy, a badass guy. I’m not voting for you,” he said.

Happy with what he heard, Bil advised his fellow inmate to stay connected with the course of the game so as not to make a mistake during the polls.

“I’ll tell you what I told Tiago: you are very similar and need care. People take advantage of the situation to laugh. Play your game without thinking about what people will think of you. Focus outside.”

apology

After a confusion with Tati Quebra Barraco in the recording of the program “Hora do Faro”, Aline Mineiro sought out the funk company to settle the score and explain what she meant when she regretted that they were far apart.

“Can I apologize? It was my misperception. I just gave my position. I told you what I was feeling. Do you think I’m on the fence? What do I have to say? I look in the acorn of your eye and say . I already ate the bread the devil kneaded.”

Tati accepted the apology and also apologized for having yelled at Aline. “I also screamed a lot and I apologize, but I didn’t push me away… I didn’t expect to have you and me [nessa situação]”he commented, and explained the disappearance at headquarters.

“You think I walked away from you. I walked away from the people and you don’t have to stay with me. In fact, I didn’t walk away from the people. I was never present.”

stolen seal

The atmosphere of romance did not fail to appear at the second party of “A Fazenda 13”. Marina Ferrari and Gui Araujo talked about the possibility of engaging in a romance within confinement.

“The point of my life has always been to drop my life and sink into a relationship. But we don’t choose, bro. It’s natural for me to want to talk to you more, to save you from some situations. I just didn’t want you to misunderstand or if he felt pressured,” said Gui.

“I’ll never misunderstand. We can keep this in a friendly way,” guaranteed Marina, who explained that she is still analyzing Gui Araujo in the confinement:

“At the same time that I feel an affection from Gui, I don’t feel confident. I’m afraid to give myself up and he later [sair fora].”

In the end, the pawn kissed the participant’s face and also took the opportunity to steal a peck.

“Wake up for the game”

Bil Araújo was cornered by Rico Melquiades on the dance floor to discuss the reason for not being saved in the ‘remains one’, during the formation of the first garden. The former “BBB 21” then used the dialogue to advise the pawn to ‘wake up for the game’.

“You can’t stand people taking you out, you can’t stand lectures and it’s okay, bro. It’s your way. You have a lot to add. People may say you’re a shack, but you have a very strong heart. That’s why the Marina left you [salvo]”he declared.

“What if I didn’t? What would it be like? You’re in Marina’s mind,” Rico countered.

Quite outspoken, the former “BBB 21” said he knew of the girl’s decision to save him because he was aware of the house’s movements and warned Rico to wake up for the game so as not to be swallowed.

“Of course I am. I’m on the game and you just sleep, Rico. Just sleep, old man. Wake up for the game, old man. Did I tell you what? I’m lying? You just sleep, wake up. Wake up for the game, bro. O Brazil likes to see you awake.”