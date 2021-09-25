Abílio Diniz rejects investing in São Paulo: ‘No way’

Businessman Abílio Diniz, one of the most successful in Brazil, spoke about his history with São Paulo. Fan of the club, he stated that he helped in the election of president Julio Casares, but denied that he will make any investment in Tricolor.

– I have an involvement with São Paulo, I helped elect Julio Casares. Now, I don’t put money in São Paulo at all, first because I would be buying a place in São Paulo and I don’t do that at all – said Abílio, in an interview with ‘Flow Podcast’.

The businessman, who was one of the partners of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição, which has a chain of stores such as Carrefour, Pão de Açúcar, Extra and Ponto Frio in his conglomerate, also stated that he wants to see São Paulo more professional.

– São Paulo is a company, it was played very well for years, it had money for everything. Why has it suddenly gone downhill and run out of money? São Paulo has to go back to being professional. I’ve been helping São Paulo a lot, I’ve helped Julio by putting some money and that’s it, my job is over. The only thing I like to do is call the team, and they won’t let me – finished.

At 84, Abilio Diniz is one of the most successful businessmen in the country and also one of the richest, with a fortune estimated at US$ 2.3 billion, according to Forbes magazine.