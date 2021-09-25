Abono PIS/Pasep, when does the new payment schedule start?

The payment of the PIS/Pasep, which should have been released to workers in July, was postponed to next year, according to a decision by the Board of Trustees of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat). This year, the allowance would be paid in the amount of up to R$ 1,100 for those who worked with a formal contract in 2020.

The decision to postpone the payment was made after the recommendation of the Federal Comptroller General, in which the government managed to save around R$ 7 billion, transferring this amount to the creation of the Emergency Employment and Income Preservation Benefit (BEm) which ran between the months of April and June.

new calendar

The new PIS/Pasep 2020 payment schedule should be made available to workers only in January, with payments starting in February.

It is worth remembering that according to the Codefat Resolution that postponed the payment of the benefit, the Resolution also determines that the payment of the 2020 salary bonus must occur in the first half of 2022.

Regarding the new payment dates for the allowance, in order to release the new calendar, it will be necessary to wait for the employers to send the Annual Social Information Report (RAIS) in October.

Thus, after sending the RAIS, four months are needed to audit information and identify the beneficiaries of the PIS/Pasep and so close to January the definition of the new calendar must be carried out.

Who receives the PIS

The Social Integration Program (PIS) is aimed at private sector workers, and Caixa Econômica Federal is responsible for paying the benefit.

Who receives the Pasep

The Public Servant Heritage Formation Program (PASEP), as the name implies, is aimed at public servants and is responsible for payments by Banco do Brasil.