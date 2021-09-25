Actor from Carinha de Anjo died of accidental asphyxia, says IML report – Famous

Luiz Carlos Araújo (photo: Reproduction/Instagram) According to a report by the IML (Institute of Legal Medicine), the actor’s death Luiz Carlos Araújo, known for the soap opera Angel’s face, from SBT, was caused by accidental asphyxia. The artist, who was 42 years old, was found dead in the apartment where he lived on the 11th.

to the program the afternoon is yours, gives TV network, the delegate Roberto Monteiro, responsible for the case, said that the report confirms the initial hypothesis of the investigators that he died as a result of that accident.

“He put a plastic bag over his head and possibly in an asphyxiophilia practice, in which the person intends to obtain greater sexual satisfaction when he decreases breathing, flow, oxygen intake,” he explained Monteiro.

The delegate also stated that the report identified the artist’s use of antidepressant drugs and medicines. Luiz Carlos lose consciousness and end up dying of suffocation, without air,” he said.

Roberto Monteiro he also said he had heard the testimony of the building’s doorman, his ex, his current boyfriend and friends of the actor. “We initially did not consider any possibility, any situation that might present itself,” he explained.