Actress prohibits children from watching Netflix series for sex scenes

Netflix is ​​the most-watched subscription streaming platform today. There are millions of customers who largely consume the company’s original productions. One of the platform’s bets is on themes a little spicier for the series. One of these productions recently sparked controversy with Gillian Anderson.

The 53-year-old actress revealed that she has banned her children from watching the Sex Education series on Netflix. The reason would be the sex scenes that she stars in herself.

Guidance

Anderson told The Radio Times podcast that he advised his children not to watch the series. The three children of the actress are 26, 14 and 12 years old. She agreed that she is not sure if they followed her lead, but prefers to believe that they did.

“When the series came out, I asked them not to watch it. However, I have no control over what they do at their friends’ houses. I have no control over what your friends show them.” That’s what the actress said on the podcast.

spicy series

It seems that Netflix has hit the nail on the head by investing in productions like Sex Education and Bridgerton. Another production is the Sex/Life series, which already adds weighty views among the options. Another strong title is the series Sexify, which also offers entertainment with more sensual appeal.

Stranger Things, Glow, O gambito da Raia are Netflix’s critically acclaimed series. They are not part of the spicy catalog, but they keep the company competitive. It is worth noting that Disney+ and HBO Max have been gaining more and more space in the Brazilian market.

Therefore, productions aimed at older audiences can be a differential. After all, themes that work with sex traditionally tend to earn a good audience.

By the way, the theme does not necessarily need to stick to the adult audience. Series like Sense 8 and Bridgerton pay attention to human sexuality in a broad way. On the contrary, Sex/Life, Bonding and Sex Education go straight to the point.