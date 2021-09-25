After 18 years living in a zoo in Recife, bear is transferred to an ecological sanctuary | Pernambuco

After 18 years living at the Recife Zoo, in Dois Irmãos Park, in the North Zone of the city, the brown bear Úrsula, 22, said goodbye to the capital of Pernambuco. The animal left, on Friday night (24), towards the Rancho dos Gnomos Ecological Sanctuary, in Cotia, interior of São Paulo ( see video above ).

The movement has an escort by the Federal Highway Police along the 2,600 km to the new home. In addition to the change of address, Úrsula will also gain a new name: Diaiarama, which means light energy.

The bear and her brother, Zé Colmeia, arrived at the Recife Zoo in 2003, brought from Goiás, where they lived in captivity.

The expectation was to take the two to the Rancho dos Gnomos, but in May this year, Zé Colmeia, who was 22, died of respiratory problems. Ursula was monitored after her death and had no clinical symptoms, only sadness due to her partner’s death.

The transfer marks another stage in the implementation of the zoo’s new master plan. According to the coordinator of the Veterinary and Biology division at the site, Fernanda Justino, the initiative provides for the transfer of large animals that are not part of the northeastern fauna.

“We are now going to work with a new master plan at the Dois Irmãos Park, which will embrace more of the Atlantic Forest and the Caatinga, and also because we have got a beautiful place for Úrsula,” said Fernanda.

“Very healthy, Úrsula is curious, alert and active. She always interacts well with practically every type of environmental enrichment. She has a calm but strong temperament,” declared the coordinator.

The team’s darling, Úrsula received environmental stimuli and a balanced diet, full of natural “goodies” that please her the most.

“She is very selective and changes her preferences a little from time to time. Today, her preference is apple, watermelon and fish. Of course, what doesn’t change over time: honey. She loves honey,” said Fernanda.

The zoo’s veterinarian Denisson Souza was an intern when Úrsula arrived at the garden and said that she will miss him a lot. “We’ve been together from day one. It’s an attachment, like a relative. But what’s comforting is that we’re always looking for well-being,” says Denisson.

The operation to take her away from Ursula was planned for 90 days, with great care. To carry out the boarding, some adjustments were necessary, such as breaking the wall of the zoo, to ensure the safety and well-being of the animal. At the farewell, there was a cry of nostalgia on the part of the team.

The displacement is monitored by the Federal Highway Police. The truck that transports Ursula is accompanied by specialists who monitor the animal’s reactions in the vehicle, during the journey to the destination. The escort mobilizes PRF teams in the seven states where it will be held.

