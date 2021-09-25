After Botafogo’s reverse, Cruzeiro becomes the only undefeated player in the 2nd round of Series B

Since the arrival of Luxembourg, Cruzeiro has scored 18 points out of a possible 30 (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro) O



cruise



They are going further and further away from gaining access to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, but it is undeniable that the team has grown in production since the arrival of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, in the 16th round of Serie B.

After Botafogo’s 2-0 defeat by CSA, this Thursday, the heavenly team became the only team undefeated in the second round of the tournament by consecutive points. Cruzeiro hasn’t lost any of its six commitments – it won two games and drew four.

In the ‘classification’ of the second round, however, Cruzeiro only placed 7th, with a 55.5% success rate. The leader just the



Botafogo



which, despite the loss to the CSA, has already scored 15 points out of 18 possible points – an 83.3% advantage.

In the real table, miners occupy only 13th place, with 31 points – 13 away from the CRB, which opens the G4 of the



series B



. To guarantee access, Cruzeiro would need to add 33 points in the remaining 13 games.

For the second consecutive year, Cruzeiro repeated mistakes at the beginning of the national competition. In the first round, the team scored only 36.8% – 21 points in 19 games. Before the arrival of Luxembourg, who took over the club in the 16th round, Fox had added just 13 points in 15 games under the command of Felipe Conceio and later



Mozart



.