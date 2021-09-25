After coming out, Igor Cosso confesses about ménage with 2 famous actors and reveals who they are

Igor Cosso, who recently appeared in the Globo soap opera Salve-se Quem Puder, surprised by making a sexual revelation involving two famous people and their boyfriend, the dancer Loyal Hero.

In an interview with the Põe na Roda channel on YouTube, he was asked which celebrities the couple would take to bed and the answer was none other than the singer Lil Nas X and the actor Tom Holland.

In the same interview, he revealed why he decided to reveal his sexuality:

“I thought it was important to expose that I was losing in order to be able to talk about this kiss. Why does kissing between two men or two women or two LGBTQIA+ people bother so much?”.

He even made a revelation regarding the biblical soap operas he participated in on Record, confessing that he was uncomfortable when the directors asked him to imagine that he was kissing his girlfriend.

That’s because, at the time, he could only think about his male boyfriend, but no one could have known until then, as it wasn’t assumed yet, but he made it clear that he knew how to separate things.

It is worth remembering that Igor Cosso also became target of criticism in the Instagram after she appeared kissing with her boyfriend and lost nearly three thousand followers on the social network.

The famous became aware of the controversy and was shocked by the reaction of a portion of his followers. “One kiss and two hours later”, declared in the stories. It dropped from 560,413 to 557,943.

Impacted, Igor Cosso shared some of the messages from users on the network as “Being gay can be, but posting a kiss photo is awesome”, “I will stop following” and “There are children who will look and be confused, there is no need for exposure”.

In protest, Cosso shared with fans the same image in the stories and wrote: “Normalize kissing and affection for all types of couples. Contributing to this for me is worth much more than anything”.

The controversy didn’t work for the haters. In the last few hours, Igor Cosso has taken a leap in the number of followers on Instagram: from 557,943 to 574,164.

In April, Igor Cosso delivered that he was relating to women. “I dated women until I was 18 years old. I had long relationships. Until I fell in love with a friend. My discovery was based on this love”, declared in an interview with the newspaper O Globo.

“We ended up getting together. As you get older and go into therapy, you start remembering childhood moments. At 10, 11 years old, I already had situations where I was really enjoying a little friend and I couldn’t understand why”, he remembered.

At the time, he had already manifested about the leakage of followers on the network: “This follower thing doesn’t matter to me these days. What matters to me is that when we post, people feel represented and encouraged. This is priceless.”

Check out: