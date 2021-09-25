After controversies, Lívia Andrade releases the verb on the internet and makes a drastic announcement

the presenter Livia Andrade broke the silence and promoted an outburst on their social networks in the last thursday (23).

She, who recently got her name involved in a controversy with her current boyfriend’s ex-wife, said she will no longer admit to being cast in the role of the story’s villain:

“Deconstructing stereotypes!!! Part of the hypocritical and sexist society thinks I have physical characteristics and a good profile to take on the role of villain…”.

“Sorry, but I will disappoint you. I don’t accept this character, at least for now”, fired the former contractor of SBT.



For those on the outside, Lívia became the target of attacks on social networks this week due to her attitude of following Marcos Araújo during the DNA test to find out if he is really the father of Pétala Barreiros’ son.

The artist’s presence at the site was filmed by a person, who insisted on sharing the images on social media.

“We came here to do Luquinhas’ DNA and look at the illustrious presence… how beautiful, it came all dressed up”, shot the amateur cameraman who recorded Lívia outside the clinic.

Upon realizing that it was being recorded, the famous woman – who at the time was accompanied by a security guard with her boyfriend – reacted: “Good morning, how are you?!”.

On the web, netizens criticized the actress because of her posture of getting involved in the story unnecessarily. “Livia Andrade stopped being a feminist to become the security of a scrotum male”, wrote a Twitter user.

“How embarrassing for Lívia Andrade, following the DNA of Petala’s son with the master of audiomix. Lívia is beautiful and talented, she didn’t have to pay for these taunts”, went on one more.



"Therevia Andrade is the typical Taubaté feminist: she fights horrors to get like on the internet and when it comes to being on the victim's side, which in this case is the petal, she chooses to be on the aggressor's side. HOW EMBARRASSING!", complemented another.