After losing 500,000 customers, Globo runs after the loss and makes Premiere cheaper · TV News

Globo has officially decided to reduce Premiere prices , your football pay-per-view service. In addition to making the price more competitive in relation to other streamings that broadcast sport, the objective is to try to recover customers who left the Brazilian Championship games during the Covid-19 pandemic – the company suffers from half a million subscription cancellations.

The change in the value of the Brasileirão package affects both the individual service, sold directly to the subscriber over the internet, as well as combos with Globoplay, Amazon Prime Channels, pay TV operators such as Claro, Net and Sky and IPTV services such as Claro TV Box, recently released.

Also as a way to try to attract the public to the service again, Globo created new joint offers with Globoplay. The annual packages of Globoplay with Premiere and Globoplay with Canals Globo and Premiere were launched – only the monthly payment modality was available until then.

On pay TVs, where the bulk of Premiere subscribers are today, the subscription price dropped from R$79.90 to R$59.90. Direct sales on the channel’s website for payment every 30 days also adopted this value. The annual payment went from R$ 718.80/year (R$ 59.90/month) to R$ 598.80/year (R$ 49.90/month).

The Globoplay package with monthly Premiere cost R$84.90/month, and is now sold for R$69.90/month. The Globoplay + Canals Globo package with monthly Premiere no longer costs R$99.90/month and is now available for R$89.90/month.

In annual packages: Globoplay + Premiere will cost R$ 778.80/year, which gives R$ 64.90 per month. The offer of Globoplay + Canalis Globo ao vivo + Premiere with annual payment, which did not exist until then, is for a single payment of R$ 1,018.80 – which is R$ 84.90 per month.

The biggest drop in value was observed in the monthly fee charged on pay TV, which dropped 25.03%. Then the biggest reduction came in the value of Premiere Annual, which reduced its prices by 16.8%. Finally, packages with Globoplay saw the smallest reduction — on average, 10%.

Fall in Premiere

Premiere was one of Globo’s businesses most affected during the Covid-19 pandemic. As it depends exactly on live events, between March and July 2020, the platform dropped from 1.9 million customers to 1.2 million. After a strong marketing campaign aired on Globo, combined with the return of Brasileirão, around 250 thousand customers were recovered.

The big problem is that, in 2021, the base did not grow and is stationed at around 1.4 million official customers — not to mention pirated signals. The economic crisis in Brazil, along with interpretations that football is currently at a low level in the country, are possible reasons to explain the departure of 500,000 people from the Premiere.

The football crisis also hits open TV. The Campeonato Brasileiro has its lowest audience on Globo in Greater São Paulo since 2016, when the tournament became exclusive to Globo after the end of a nine-season partnership with the Band.

See the full list of Premiere values:

Annual Premiere: from BRL 718.80/year (BRL 59.90/month) for BRL 598.80/year (BRL 49.90/month)

Premiere Monthly: from R$79.90/month to R$59.90/month

Globoplay with annual Premiere (did not exist): for R$ 778.80/year (R$ 64.90/month)

Globoplay with monthly Premiere: from R$84.90/month to R$69.90/month

Globoplay + live channels + Annual Premiere (did not exist): for R$ 1,018.80/year (R$ 84.90/month)

Globoplay + live channels + monthly premiere: from R$99.90/month to R$89.90/month