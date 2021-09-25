Alan Wake Remastered: Remedy Releases Comparative Trailer with Original Version

The differences go beyond high resolution textures

we live to era of remasters and remakes like never before. We know that remakes generally bring games remade from scratch, but many remasters just increase texture resolution and that’s it. One new video by Alan Wake Remastered compares the new game with the original 10 years ago and shows that goes beyond new textures.

The video above shows the game running on an Xbox Series X in 4K. It’s quite remarkable the change in character modeling Alan Wake, as well as the others shown in the trailer. It turns out that it’s not just about better textures in clothes or scenery, or even better shadow and light.

With the remodel, Alan looks even more like the actor who brings the character to life, Ilkka Villi. Something that is not common to happen in remasters is the change in the characters’ faces. Often, that remastered two generations ago game has nice updated graphics in general, but sins with the facial expressions or modeling of the dated faces.

In an Xbox blog post, Remedy tells a bit about Alan Wake’s remastering process. “As we prepared to remaster this unique and beloved adventure, we knew we were going to have a hard time delivering an experience that not only lives up to the legacy, but is also presented to a new audience through modern-standard graphics.”



Alan Wake’s original team worked closely with the d3t studio, a developer with a focus on ports and remasters. The d3t team worked on remastering Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, Burnout Paradise Remastered, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and many others.

Remedy calls the initial step of remastering “cataloging”, separating all files, data structures, assets, code, plugins and more. “Think of it as a bunch of scientists putting something under a microscope to look at the cells,” comments Remedy.

“When you’re developing a game from scratch, it happens naturally as the project progresses, but remastering a game requires learning before it even starts.” The developer says that when you consider environments, textures, sound effects, cinematics and all the necessary files “you’re easily looking around for 100,000 individual items“.



You can check out more about remastering here on the Microsoft blog. Alan Wake Remastered is coming October 5th for PC (Epic Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

