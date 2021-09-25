Alexandre Garcia is fired from CNN after advocating early treatment

Journalist Alexandre Garcia was fired from CNN today. Earlier, he had been refuted on air during a live appearance, in the frame “Freedom of Opinion”, for advocating early treatment against covid-19.

The broadcaster released a statement tonight making it clear that the termination was taken specifically by the commentator’s positions over the past year, which go against science.

It is noteworthy that there are no medications with scientifically proven efficacy for the early stages of covid-19.

According to CNN, the “Freedom of Opinion” framework will continue within the “Novo Dia” newspaper.

See the release:

CNN Brasil announces that it terminated its contract with journalist Alexandre Garcia this Friday (24).

The decision was taken after the commentator reiterated the defense of early treatment against covid-19 with the use of drugs without proven efficacy.

The frame “Freedom of Opinion” will continue on the station’s schedule, within the “Novo Dia” newspaper.

CNN Brasil reinforces its commitment to facts and plurality of opinions, pillars of democracy and good journalism.

Early treatment advocate

CNN once again denied a speech by the journalist during today’s “Novo Dia” program.

In his participation in the panel “Freedom of Opinion”, the commentator spoke about the accusations against the health operator Prevent Senior when he stated that the “remedies without proven efficacy have saved thousands of lives.”

It is worth remembering that the company is the target of investigations by the MP, the Civil Police and Covid’s CPI for allegedly pressuring its affiliated doctors to treat patients with substances from the “covid kit”, such as hydroxychloroquine, which are contraindicated for covid-19.

Such drugs without proven efficacy saved thousands of lives being applied immediately, even before the test result. It is in phase 1, in phase 2 they sometimes avoid hospitalizations. In phase 1, they always avoid hospitalizations, they always avoid suffering. In stage 3 they are ineffective, after the person is already hospitalized or intubated. […] This issue of proven efficacy we will only know about three years from now. Now everything is experimental. said Alexandre Garcia

At the end of the journalist’s participation in the frame, presenter Elisa Veeck denied Garcia’s speech and reinforced that the opinions of CNN commentators do not reflect the station’s position.

I always reiterate to those who follow us that the opinions expressed by the commentators on the board do not necessarily reflect the position of CNN. And one more addition here at the end of today’s chart, CNN points out that there is no scientifically proven early treatment to prevent covid-19. What science shows is that prevention, with the use of masks and vaccination, are the only ways to fight the pandemic. affirmed

Controversies on CNN

Alexandre Garcia collects controversies at the station. Recently, on “CNN New Day,” he was dismissed live after claiming that young people “wouldn’t need to get the vaccine according to statistics.”

The commentator also fell out with Rafael Colombo when he said ironically that he was “not being interviewed” when he was contradicted by the presenter when he argued that President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) had “every right” to issue a decree prohibiting governors and mayors from enacting restrictions for the control of coronaviruses.

Furthermore, on July 27 of last year, the first day of the panel, Garcia made an apology for the drug chloroquine, saying that President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) “is scientific proof that the use of hydroxychloroquine works”.

Rafael Colombo discusses with Alexandre Garcia, live, on CNN Image: Playback/CNN

What is early treatment

The CFM (Federal Council of Medicine) approved an opinion last year giving autonomy to doctors who want to prescribe the medications, as long as patients are aware of possible side effects. However, the board does not recommend the so-called “early treatment”.

Hydroxychloroquine, one of the medications most cited by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), is contraindicated in covid cases by the WHO (World Health Organization), by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) and by most Brazilian manufacturers.

