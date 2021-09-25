Alice Through the Looking Glass at Today’s Afternoon Session (24/9): Movie Released After Actor’s Death – Movie News

A sequel to Alice in Wonderland, the 2016 film was Alan Rickman’s latest work, Harry Potter’s Snape.

On the afternoon of this Friday (24), the Afternoon session shows Alice Through the Looking Glass, sequel to Alice in Wonderland (2010) and stars Mia Wasikowska, Johnny Depp, Anne Hathaway and Helena Bonham Carter. In this Disney live-action, the young dreamer returns from a trip around the world and comes across a magic mirror in her house, which takes her back to Wonderland. That’s when she discovers that the Mad Hatter is between life and death and needs to convince Time himself to let her change his friend’s fate.

Alice through the Looking Glass was released in 2016, the same year that news of Alan Rickman’s death devastated fans’ hearts. Unforgettable in the role of Severo Snape in Harry Potter, the British actor suffered a stroke and was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015. Rickman did not resist the complications of the disease and died at 69 years old, in January 2016, about four months earlier of the movie’s release.

Alan Rickman's latest film





With this terrible event, Alice Through the Mirror was the last film of the actor, which had other major productions in his career, such as Duro de Matar, Robin Hood – The Prince of Thieves and Perfume – The Story of an Assassin. THE sequel to Alice in Wonderland, even has a tribute to Alan Rickman and was dedicated to him by the director, James Bobin.

“He is exceptional, an amazing voice. As an actor, this is a rare quality – the moment he opens his mouth, we know it’s him,” said the filmmaker at the time. This is because in the film, Alan Rickman lends his voice to the Absolem caterpillar, an iconic character who reveals to Alice the prophecy about the salvation of the underground world.

“Absolem is the wise, mysterious and oblique creature of the books. Since the first film, Alan absolutely rocked you, he really guides you through our film and takes Alice back”, completed the director during the film’s launch event.

Alan Rickman and Helena Bonham Carter





Alice Through the Mirror also marked the end of a long partnership between Alan Rickman and Helena Bonham Carter on screen: the two have worked together no less than eight times, one of the big highlights being her roles in Harry Potter, in which she played the villain Bellatrix Lestrange. At the time, the actress also paid tribute to her friend, who was missed, along with other actors in the franchise.

“If there’s anything I can say it’s the quote [a Absolem]: ‘when the caterpillar thought it was all over, it turned into a butterfly’. Death can be seen as an end, but also as a transition point. So I think there’s something poetic about her last onscreen appearance being like a blue butterfly. He’s unforgettable,” he said in an interview with Den of Geek.