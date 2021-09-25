Aline cries after Tati fights with her in Faro

After arguing with Tati Quebra Barraco during the recording of the program “Hora do Faro”, Aline Mineiro burst into tears and vented with her colleagues in confinement in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The peoa was also moved to tears after trying to reconcile with the funkeira.

In the discussion, Tati accused Aline of having given her a sign of “dissatisfaction” in the dynamic for having overheard a conversation between her and Liziane Gutierrez. Aline denied it. After the game ended, Aline cried and talked to Dayane on the couch.

“I didn’t say anything too much. Can’t you give your opinion? If you give it, you’re wrong. If you don’t give it, what do you do, doesn’t it exist? She didn’t even say my name, how was I going to sit at the table and listen ?I didn’t hear anything,” said the ex-panicat, through tears.

Dayane then encouraged Aline to call Tati to talk. The actress accepted the model’s suggestion, but when trying to get closer to the funkeira, she got “out”.

“I don’t want it, I like personality. You don’t have it,” said the singer, pulling away.

Then Aline went crying to the bedroom. In the room, she was comforted by Erika, Sthe and Rico Melquiades, who advised her to vote for Tati in the next farm formation. In tears, Aline even said she wanted to go home and complained about the girl’s reaction.

“It’s my way of being. I can’t change my way of being because people find things. […] She said I have no personality. I gave my opinion […] I can’t control if I feel things. If I feel like crying, I can’t hold back. […] I’m not one to provoke, being disrespectful to people. She can stop talking to me, I still have admiration, I think she f*cks like hell*, I just don’t understand why. Just talk. I didn’t even scream, I kept screaming at the others,” lamented Mineiro.