Alonso summoned by Paraguay, but does not lose Atltico at the Brazilian Nationals

Alonso is one of Atltico’s highlights in the 2021 season (Photo: Pedro Souza / Atltico)

Defender Junior Alonso was summoned by coach Eduardo Berizzo this Friday (24) to defend the Paraguayan Team in October, in the triple round of the South American Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar (2022). The athlete will not embezzle Atltico, as three matches in the Brazilian Championship will be postponed, so that Alonso, 24 years old, will not embezzle the club. Left-back Guilherme Arana had already been called up to serve in the Brazilian national team.

Paraguay will face Argentina, Chile and Bolivia on the 7th, 10th and 12th of the next month, respectively. Due to this table with a triple round, Alonso would be left out of the Alvinegro commitments against Chapecoense (it was scheduled for the 6th), Cear (9) and Santos (12, 13 or 14), for the 24, 25 and 26 rounds of the Brazilian Nationals . These and other team games that have players called up will be rescheduled.

In the last ‘Fifa Date’, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) postponed the teams playing with Brazilians called up so as not to harm them in the dispute of national competitions. That was the case of Atltico, who gave up Arana, goalkeeper Everson and striker Hulk.

Atltico may have more athletes called up. Players like midfielder Alan Franco (Ecuador) and strikers Jefferson Savarino (Venezuelan) and Eduardo Vargas (Chilean) are constant presences in their respective teams.

The Galo leader of the Brazilian Championship, with 45 points – seven more than the second placed Palmeiras and 11 ahead of the third Flamengo. The teams from São Paulo and Rio also had players called up. Atltico enters the field against So Paulo, this Saturday (25), at 9 pm, at the Morumbi Stadium, in So Paulo. The game is valid for the 22nd round of the 2021 Brazilian Nationals.