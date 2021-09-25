Rumor has it that two companies could start a partnership, expanding AMD’s presence in the mobile market

Taiwan’s news portal Digitimes reported that AMD and MediaTek are in talks to create a Joint Venture to create SoC for 5G, Wi-Fi, and high-data connections. The partnership, if materialized, should expand AMD’s presence in the mobile market. Both companies have not confirmed the veracity of the rumors so far.

Lisa Su, AMD CEO, Appointed to US Science and Technology Council

Collaboration could result in devices with high-performance CPUs from MediaTek and RDNA GPUs from AMD. In the past AMD has worked primarily with Qualcomm for their solutions. MediaTek’s large-scale partnership with AMD could be an important step for the Taiwanese company’s chips to gain greater market recognition.

Importantly, MediaTek, in April this year, during GTC 2021, announced a partnership with NVIDIA to create a notebook based on ARM architecture with RTX 30 graphics card. The project’s goal is to combine the efficiency of chips made with the ARM architecture with the power of Ampere graphics cards from the RTX 30 line, to bring features like Ray Tracing and DLSS to the line of Chromebook laptops. The companies are developing a reference platform that brings RTX graphics cards to ARM-based computers running Linux-based systems, including Chrome OS.



Lisa Su, AMD CEO, has been named to the US Science and Technology Council (Credits: AMD)



MediaTek is recognized for presenting its chips in entry-level or mid-range devices. Should the rumors come true, this should be a next step showing the manufacturer’s desire to gain a greater share of the market against its competitor Qualcomm. Another important detail is: Lisa Su, AMD CEO was appointed this past Thursday (23) to the US Science and Technology Council, appearing on a list of 30 people who will assist current President Joe Biden in the policies of country technology.

