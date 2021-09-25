Ana Maria Braga shocks audience with recipe named “proibidão” on Globo

Ana Maria Braga returned to being a subject on social networks in this friday (24) because of a controversial attitude in the More you, gives Globe. The program featured a recipe named “censored” live.

The famous one made a “stranded” bean cake and made a point of saying it in public. Even in the GC itself this name appeared for morning viewers.

“I want to give you the idea of ​​a perfect snack, the names scare the chefs here at Globo a little, but that’s how it was named when it was born: buns. I make this recipe and I say it within my home and my family. But call it what you want”said the blonde.

Ana Maria explained that she learned the recipe in the interior of São Paulo with her family. During the preparation, many internet users took the opportunity to make fun of the situation.

“I love that Ana Maria always surprises us with a special recipe every morning”, joked an internet user. “Ana Maria had sex with force on you, huh?”, fired another morning viewer.

Check out the repercussion:

