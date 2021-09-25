Anapolis performs this Saturday (25th) the D-Day against Covid-19; know where to get vaccinated

It is happening this Saturday (25), in Anapolis, the D-Day vaccination against Covid-19 to immunize those who have not yet received the vaccine.

According to the Municipal Health Department, the application continues for both adults over 18 and for pregnant women, postpartum women and students aged between 12 and 17 years.

On this D-Day, all groups can normally receive the first dose.

The second dose follows the date scheduled in the vaccination booklet for AstraZeneca and Coronavac. Those who take Pfizer that have the date scheduled until October 4th can anticipate.

Those interested in participating must attend the vaccination posts until 4 pm.

Check out the vaccination sites this Saturday (25th)

first dose

Persons aged 18 years and over:

JK Health Unit (drive-thru)

International Gym – indoor (pedestrians)

Bairro de Lourdes health unit (pedestrians)

Milk Bank (pedestrians)

Adolescents from 12 to 17 years old, pregnant and postpartum women:

International Gym (drive-thru)

Health Unit Annex Itamaraty (drive-thru)

CMTT (drive-thru)

Old Cerest (pedestrians)

UniEvangelica (pedestrians)

Rainbow Health Unit (pedestrians)

second dose

AstraZeneca

Health Unit Annex Itamaraty (drive-thru)

International Gym – indoor (pedestrians)

Lourdes neighborhood (pedestrians)

Milk Bank (pedestrians)

to do

Health Unit Annex Itamaraty (drive-thru)

CMTT (drive-thru)

International Gym (drive-thru)

Rainbow Health Unit (pedestrians)

UniEVANGÉLICA (pedestrians)

Old Cerest (pedestrians)

CoronaVac

JK Health Unit (drive-thru)

International Gym – indoor (pedestrians)

Milk Bank (pedestrians)

Lourdes neighborhood (pedestrians)