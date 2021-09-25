Anatel approves 5G notice and auction will take place in November – 09/24/2021 – Market

After fifteen months, Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) approved the rules of the notice for the 5G auction, which will take place on November 4th and should move around R$ 50 billion in licenses, attracting investments in network of R$ 163 billion in two decades.

The agency’s president, Leonardo de Morais, stated that the notice will be published on Monday (27) and, from then on, operators will start preparing their plans not only for the bids in the auction but also for the business model.

Anatel’s decision marks the entry of Brazil into the group of the few countries that have joined the fifth generation technology, in its most advanced standard (Standalone), which will mainly allow the connection of machines and industries to the internet, paving the way for solutions such as telemedicine and guided vehicles.

The expectation is that this technology will catapult economic production. Some projections indicate that Brazil’s GDP would rise to R$6.5 trillion by 2030, according to consultancy specializing in telecommunications, Omnia.

One of the concerns of the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria (PSD-RN), was maintained and operators that win the auction will have to start offering 5G plans in the capitals 300 days after signing the contracts. The expectation is that, in July, these cities will already be served.

After this milestone, they are free to take 5G to other locations, but following a schedule according to the population — first, the larger cities. The smallest will have the 5G until, at the latest, 2029.

The coverage of public schools was maintained in the notice as a mandatory investment for those who purchase licenses in the 26 GHz (gigahertz) frequency until 2024. To implement the task, a specific company will be opened, to be monitored and inspected by Anatel, which will count with resources directed by operators.

This goal became expressed in the edict after pressure from the Parliamentary Education Front at the time the edict was being sent for analysis by the TCU.

Frequencies are avenues in the air through which telecoms make their data travel. At the auction, licenses in the 700 MHz (megahertz) bands will be sold; 2.3GHz, 3.5GHz and 26GHz.

Licenses cost BRL 45.7 billion and the commitments linked to them will require investments of around BRL 37 billion — an amount that will be deducted from the licenses. In practice, the Union should receive around R$ 8.7 billion for grants. In other words: it will not be a fundraising auction, as it was in the US.

The president of Anatel, Leonardo de Morais, said that “this will be the biggest auction in history” and that “it will enable the most diverse connectivity solutions and business models for the internet of things, placing Brazil in the list of digital economies” .

“Investments will significantly contribute in the coming years to the resumption of growth, to economic development, strengthening our digital economy so that we can reap gains in productivity, competitiveness in the most varied segments of the economy,” he said.

On his social media page, the Minister of Communications celebrated the approval. Faria even got annoyed with the last postponement of the Anatel session in which they would judge the notice.

Altogether, there were two postponements, which led to the postponement of the auction date twice, wearing out the minister in Congress — who even set up a special group to monitor the implementation of 5G in the country.

At that time, President Jair Bolsonaro intended to impose restrictions on China’s Huawei’s participation in the construction of 5G networks in the country.

Bolsonaro was aligned with then-President Donald Trump of the US, a country that, now under Joe Biden, is still engaged in a geopolitical dispute with China.

The idea of ​​Bolsonaro, influenced by the Institutional Security Office of the Presidency of the Republic, was to prevent the Chinese from selling equipment in the country.

According to the telecoms, this would lead to the replacement of all equipment from previous technologies (3G and 4G), which would cost nearly R$ 100 billion and delay the implementation of 5G by at least three years.

This situation led to the creation of the parliamentary front and the solution presented by Minister Fábio Faria was the construction of a private network for the federal public administration.

Anatel’s first proposal for an edict was approved by the council in February this year and forwarded to TCU. The technical area of ​​the court was under strong pressure from the government to deliberate in a shorter period than expected. In the end, it was approved in August by the plenary, with several relevant amendments.

Two of them led Anatel’s advisor, Moisés Moreira, to ask for a visit last Monday. For him, it was necessary for the government to deliver the complete project for the private network to the federal administration and the connection program for the Amazon (Pais).

Conéxis, the association that brings together the operators, stated in a note that the holding of a non-revenue auction “establishes a new priority for the country with a focus on investments, allowing for the benefit of millions of Brazilians”.

“The availability of a large amount of radio frequencies and the various established obligations allow classifying the 5G auction as the largest and most complex in the country’s history, justifying a broad debate in order to ensure proper legal and regulatory security for the investments to be performed.”

Conéxis also said that companies are only awaiting the official publication of the notice to “make their respective assessments, define investments and ensure that 5G is implemented under the best conditions, bringing benefits for the future of Brazil.”