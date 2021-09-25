Andressa Urach announces the end of her marriage to Thiago Lopes

Model Andressa Urach announced late this afternoon that she is separating from her husband, Thiago Lopes. On her social networks, the former Miss Butt published a statement and asked not to ask her any questions, as she is not well.

“Announcement: My husband and I are splitting up! Please don’t ask me any questions as I’m not fit to talk,” she wrote in Instagram stories.

On her social network, on the other hand, the photos with Thiago are still on the air, including the profile one — taken on her wedding day.

Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Andressa and Thiago got married on April 5, 2021. Urach is pregnant with the couple’s first child, who became famous for exchanging completely passionate statements on the internet.

The reason for the termination was not revealed.

Yesterday, Urach said she is going through a difficult time and spent eight days in a psychiatric clinic after having a crisis of Boderline disorder.

“I’m still not ready to talk about everything that’s going on in my life because of the borderline. But when I get well, I’ll talk about it,” she began.

The businesswoman also attacked Bishop Edir Macedo, saying that he will be to blame if she goes “to hell”.