Aneel maintains red flag 2, without adjustment, on the electricity bill of low-income families – Época Negócios

National Electric Energy Agency maintains a tariff for low-income families (Photo: Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil)

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) announced this Friday, 24, that the electricity bills of low-income families served by the Social Tariff program will continue with red flag 2 in October. The level represents a charge of R$ 9.49 for every 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh). In a statement, the agency reported that the maintenance indicates “very costly power generation” conditions.

Consumers served by the Social Tariff are exempt from paying the water scarcity banner. The new range, which applies to all consumers served by the National Interconnected System (SIN), was created by the government to cover the expenses of activating thermal power plants and measures taken to avoid blackouts and even energy rationing.

With the new range, consumers pay an additional fee of R$ 14.20 for each 100 kWh consumed. The amount represents a 49.63% increase in the amount charged in the level two red flag. Upon announcing the creation of the water scarcity flag in August, the government informed that the electricity bill would be, on average, 6.78% more expensive.

“The banner aims to strengthen the fight against the period of scarcity of water resources, the worst in 91 years, which reduces production at hydroelectric plants and increases the price of energy,” stated Aneel in a statement. The agency highlighted that consumers of “isolated systems”, such as Roraima, do not pay tariff flags. The State is the only one that is not connected to the National Interconnected System (SIN).

The agency also informed that low-income families continue to be entitled to pay the brands with the same discounts they already have on tariffs, from 10% to 65%, depending on the consumption range.

flag system

The flag system was created in 2015 by the regulatory agency. In addition to enabling the consumer to know the real cost of energy generation, and adapting consumption, the system mitigates the effects on the distributors’ budget. Previously, the cost of energy was passed through to tariffs once a year, in the annual adjustment of each company, with interest. Now, the funds are collected and transferred to distributors on a monthly basis.

In practice, the colors and modalities – green, yellow or red – indicate whether or not there will be extra charges on electricity bills. The green flag, when there is no additional charge, means that the cost to produce energy is low. The activation of the yellow and red flags represents an increase in the cost of generation and the need to activate thermal plants, which is mainly linked to the volume of reservoirs and rainfall.