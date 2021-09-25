Angel will transform into the great villain of Secret Truths 2

Recently, the Globe released another call from Secret Truths 2. The production gets a sequel that debuts in Globoplay coming soon, addressing the new drama of angel (Camila Queiroz).

the daughter of Carolina (Drica Moraes) will undergo a major transformation in season two and will need to return to the world of prostitution.

Angel will have to make sacrifices to save his son from death. The child will be diagnosed with leukemia and, to pay for the treatment, the model will have to make do. Thus, she loses all the innocence and charm that she had in the first version of the plot.

Alone, she loses her husband, Bill (Gabriel Leone) Too soon. In addition, she will be charged with Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) for the death of Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi), who seems to be the father of his child.

In the midst of so many problems, Angel stays in Pindaíba and needs to become practically another person to survive. With the air of a villain, the girl will even seduce the detective hired by Giovanna to investigate her.

Likewise, it is possible that the nymphet gets involved with another rich man along the same lines as Alex. The character will be played by Gabriel Braga Nunes.

Secret Truths 2 is a work of Walcyr Executioner with direction from Blackberry Mautner. The cast of the series also includes Rômulo Estrela, Paula Burlamaqui, Rainer Cadete, Deborah Evelyn, among others.

Watch the newly released production teaser: