ANS questions 85 doctors and 100 patients about Prevent Senior procedures | Policy

The new steps are a consequence of the internal investigation on the autonomy of physicians and the lack of information for patients.

The commission is also investigating whether the studies conducted by the health plan resulted from an agreement with the federal government. President Jair Bolsonaro is an advocate of ineffective medicines.

ANS took the following measures:

due diligence in loco at Prevent Senior’s headquarters, on September 17th

calls have already been made to 100 beneficiaries identified in documents collected at the operator as patients who received the “covid kit” (ineffective medicines)

letter sent to 5 doctors about the prescription of the “covid kit”

sending letters to 85 medical providers who work or have worked in front-line care for Covid patient care. The idea is to notify as many doctors as possible, including professionals fired from Prevent Senior, to check if there was any restriction in their professional activity

The deadline for sending responses to ANS expires today. Depending on the result of the analysis of all documentation, further investigations and inspections can be carried out.