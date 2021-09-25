Apple claims the iPhone 13 Pro’s 120Hz screen works on all third-party apps

Update (25/09/2021) – RB

After users were annoyed at not being able to use the 120 Hz screen of the new iPhone 13 Pro in third-party applications, Apple commented on the case and denied limiting the refresh rate of the ProMotion display in this type of tool. In response to the AppleInsider, the Cupertino giant declared that there is a need for developers to add an entry plist so that your applications can work with the maximum fluidity of the mobile panel.

Also according to Apple, the code is needed for the iPhone software to determine which apps can use the higher rate and which can’t. Thus, it would allow iOS to save battery life. One plist consists of a file used by apps on iOS, in order to determine important settings about it, such as the icon used, the language to be displayed and other data. The US company said it intends to send documents to developers to explain how to carry out the procedure.





apple

24 Sep



apple

24 Sep

As the presence of the ProMotion screen was made official only during the presentation of the new iPhones, the application creators did not have enough time to better adapt to the new technology, nor were they aware of the need for this change. Apple would still have detected a bug that would affect animations based on the Core Animation framework. However, there is no certainty that the problem is linked to the higher rate. What is your assessment of Apple’s response to third-party use of the ProMotion screen? Tell us in the space below.

Original text (09/24/2021) Apple limits the iPhone 13 Pro’s 120Hz screen on third-party apps and annoys users

Apple has formalized the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max as the new 120Hz LTPO screens, which is great for gamers, but today App Store developers have indicated that not all apps will be able to take advantage of all this capability. Understand now why this happens. In a little more detail, the 9to5Mac indicates that the screen works at 120Hz when using full screen apps, but animations are limited to 60Hz. This has generated complaints from users of some iOS apps, such as Apollo, which is a known alternative app to Reddit.

Am I correct in seeing that UIView.animateWithDuration APIs aren’t clocked at 120Hz on iPhone 13? On UIScrollView, system ones, and Metal by the looks of it, rest is still 60Hz? pic.twitter.com/t3MeM9cj0E — Christian Selig (@ChristianSelig) September 24, 2021

Above you can see a comment from a Reddit user complaining about Apollo not displaying 120Hz in some menus. Christian Selig, developer of Apollo, responds by stating that the limitation is caused by the iOS and not the app.

Note that this isn’t the case on iPad Pros, those that use 120 Hz for all animations. See attached. I assume this is a purposeful battery life optimization choice on iPhones. 🔋 pic.twitter.com/Utg0oaDzdi — Christian Selig (@ChristianSelig) September 24, 2021

Selig even performed more tests that showed that the iPad Pro with Pro Motion screen runs all applications at 120Hz, so this could be an optimization of the iPhone 13 Pro to avoid excessive battery consumption, after all, the tablet has a very energy cell. bigger. However, it’s worth noting that native iOS apps seem to run at 120Hz all the time, so this may be a system bug on the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Max that Apple should address in a future update.

More about Apple