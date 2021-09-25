Apple justifies its stubbornness in adopting the USB-C input on the iPhone

On the verge of being forced to implement the USB-C input on the iPhone, Apple went public to defend the continued bet on Lightning. The American company’s belief is that this transition will impede technological evolution.

These statements were made by an Apple spokesperson to the BBC. They arise following a proposal for legislation by the European Commission to standardize the charging pattern on smartphones within the European Union.

Apple opposes USB-C and says this standard is against evolution

It is not the first time that Apple has publicly defended its bet on the Lightning entry. It did so when the European Commission’s initiative was just an intention and it repeats the appeal now that everything points out that the legislative norm is really to go forward.

In effect, Apple argues that constraining the market to one standard is counterproductive and will limit evolution rather than facilitate it. Moreover, the American technology warns that such a change will affect not only Europe, but the globe.

“We remain concerned that strict regulation that requires only one type of connector will stifle innovation rather than encourage it, which in turn will harm consumers in Europe and around the world.”

These statements are even more curious if we take into account that Apple already uses USB-C in other products. Several MacBook and iPad models use this entry, with the iPhone being the big one absent.

As usual, Apple’s statements are viewed with strangeness within the technology market. The latter firmly believes that the implementation of a single standard will have precisely the opposite effect to what the American technology advocates.

Apple also claims that change will cause more electronic waste

Another vector of opposition to the intention of the European Commission has to do with the environment. It is Apple’s belief that the transition to a common entrance will be ecologically damaging.

Apple claims that this decision will enhance electronic waste rather than alleviate it. At this point the American company must be referring to its universe of users, as everyone would have to transition to new cables, that is, abandon the old Lightnings to embrace USB-C.

I remember that the intention of the European Commission with this proposal goes against everything that Apple claims. The European body sees the adoption of a common standard as a method of accelerating technological evolution and slowing down electronic waste.

Furthermore, the European Commission proposes that brands stop sending a wall charger with their new equipment. All so that there are no longer too many accessories of these in consumers’ homes without being used.

In short, the arm wrestling between Apple and the European Commission on this issue is far from over. We will see whether the European body will yield to the pressure of the technology giant or whether it will be the last to subjugate itself to the will of the political body.

