Apple limits the iPhone 13 Pro’s 120Hz screen on third-party apps and annoys users

Apple has formalized the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max as the new 120Hz LTPO screens, which is great for gamers, but today App Store developers have indicated that not all apps will be able to take advantage of all this capability. Understand now why this happens.
In a little more detail, the 9to5Mac indicates that the screen works at 120Hz when using full screen apps, but animations are limited to 60Hz. This has generated complaints from users of some iOS apps, such as Apollo, which is a known alternative app to Reddit.
Am I correct in seeing that UIView.animateWithDuration APIs aren’t clocked at 120Hz on iPhone 13? On UIScrollView, system ones, and Metal by the looks of it, rest is still 60Hz? pic.twitter.com/t3MeM9cj0E
— Christian Selig (@ChristianSelig) September 24, 2021
Above you can see a comment from a Reddit user complaining about Apollo not displaying 120Hz in some menus. Christian Selig, developer of Apollo, responds by stating that the limitation is caused by the iOS and not the app.
Note that this isn’t the case on iPad Pros, those that use 120 Hz for all animations. See attached.
I assume this is a purposeful battery life optimization choice on iPhones. 🔋 pic.twitter.com/Utg0oaDzdi
— Christian Selig (@ChristianSelig) September 24, 2021
Selig even performed more tests that showed that the iPad Pro with Pro Motion screen runs all applications at 120Hz, so this could be an optimization of the iPhone 13 Pro to avoid excessive battery consumption, after all, the tablet has a very energy cell. bigger.
However, it’s worth noting that native iOS apps seem to run at 120Hz all the time, so this may be a system bug on the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Max that Apple should address in a future update.
