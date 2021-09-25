Apple limits the iPhone 13 Pro’s 120Hz screen on third-party apps and annoys users

Apple has formalized the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max as the new 120Hz LTPO screens, which is great for gamers, but today App Store developers have indicated that not all apps will be able to take advantage of all this capability. Understand now why this happens.

In a little more detail, the 9to5Mac indicates that the screen works at 120Hz when using full screen apps, but animations are limited to 60Hz. This has generated complaints from users of some iOS apps, such as Apollo, which is a known alternative app to Reddit.