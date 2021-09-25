Arboleda makes astronomical demands to renew with São Paulo

Credit: Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc.net

Linked until mid 2022, Arboleda refused the first onslaught of São Paulo to renew its contract. Because of this, if a new deal is not closed, the defender will be free on the market next year. Therefore, according to the journalist Jorge Nicola, the 29-year-old athlete, who currently earns R$170,000, wants to receive a salary of R$500,000 per month to stay in the Tricolor.

In addition, as the end of the current engagement is near, Arboleda and its representatives want to gain a high value in gloves. In this scenario, the premium requirement for signing the new contract is BRL 7 million. Upon astronomical request, the board shall not comply with the terms in question.

Seeking a common denominator, São Paulo admits increasing the defender’s salary and paying gloves. However, the respective amounts will be smaller than Arboleda’s claims. This is because the club does not see advantages in fulfilling the demands, as a possible transfer abroad is not guaranteed.

ARBOLEDA IN THE PALM TREES?

São Paulo’s owner, Arboleda may attract the interest of national teams if, in fact, he is free in the market. Even so, so far, the Morumbi team is not aware of any interest on the part of Verdão. The rumors started because of the controversy of the player in 2019, who wore the jersey of the alviverde team while he was on vacation.

Now, it remains to be seen whether São Paulo will lose the Ecuadorian in 2022. As it is an important name within the squad, it will continue to be used by Crespo, but the scenario for the next season is totally unknown, considering that a pre- contract with another club can be signed in January.

