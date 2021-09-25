Are you suffering from stress? Go train! – 25/09/2021

Did you know that exercising daily for at least 15 minutes can reduce the stress and symptoms associated with this problem, such as insomnia, irritability, body aches and tension, agitation, nail biting, dry mouth, diarrhea, rapid heart rate, wheezing and increased blood pressure?

Exercise has this power because it stimulates the release of neurotransmitters and hormones that help you relax, improve mood and promote well-being.

And, for you to absorb these benefits, I’m going to demystify the question that you have to die in training for it to be worth it. This concept takes people away from exercise more than it brings them closer. What studies show is that low-intensity physical activity, that is, even walking, can reduce stress.

While you are moving your body, a biochemical shower is taking place in your body. Cortisol, popularly called the stress hormone, makes room in the bloodstream for endorphins, serotonin and other substances that generate that feeling of pleasure and euphoria that comes after training.

In addition to all this hormonal issue, exercise is effective in relieving tension because for a while it takes your focus away from what was causing you stress (you don’t think about the report you have to hand in while you’re playing basketball, for example), changing the environment and generating new external and internal connections. Another thing is your breathing, which becomes much more conscious as you exercise, this generates more oxygen in the brain, allowing the mind to expand.

So, find a physical activity that you can fully connect to in the present moment, feel pleasure doing it, and enjoy the freedom in your body and feelings.

As simple as it sounds, try this!