Argentine newspaper provokes Richarlison for not having been called up and player responds: “You love me”

Richarlison and the Argentines continue to exchange barbs. The player, who always tends to provoke the brothers, received a provocation from the newspaper “Hello”, who commented that Tite called the Brazilian team without the ex-Fluminense in the list.

The Everton striker went to social media and commented in the Argentine vehicle’s publication: “You love me”. The comment soon reverberated and received several likes.

The exchange of provocation between Richarlison and Argentineans is already common. He has already been involved in “snitches” with Paredes, Di María and other athletes. The PSG athlete even got angry: “This one was sorry. It’s gone. Straight put in Stories with something. Someone has to tell him that the games are over, it was just a little bit. I don’t know what he’s looking for. We don’t even answer anymore, let him continue alone”.

Recently, an Argentine media outlet posted the Copa America photo in a comment and Richarlison responded with Pelé holding the three World Cup cups he won for Brazil.

