Aston Villa beat Manchester United 1-0

This morning, Aston Villa beat Manchester United, for the sixth round of the Premier League. Playing at home, the Red Devils were defeated 1-0 with goals by Hause.

As a result, United lost their unbeaten record in the competition. The team led by Solskjaer is now awaiting Liverpool’s game (today at 1:30 pm) to see if it will distance itself from the Premier League leadership.

In English, United returns to the lawns next Saturday, 02, at 8:30 am (GMT), against Everton. Aston Villa will play against Tottenham, on Sunday, 03, at 10 am (GMT).

Beginning of the Red Devils

The first 15 minutes of the game were dominated by United. Solskjaer’s team sought the goal every minute, arriving with the Portuguese duo Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The best chance of the first stage came out of Pogba’s head. Bruno Fernandes charged, Varane dodged and Pogba headed with great danger, taking paint off the crossbar.

Aston Villa grew up

During the first half, the Villans gained confidence and started to make the match more balanced. In a few moments Aston Villa attacked with the top ten players in the offensive field.

United’s mess

In two different moments, United got confused and almost gave the goal as a gift to Aston Villa.

First, Luke Shaw missed twice in a row, but Targett missed a clear shot and kicked over the crossbar. Then Maguire awkwardly backed up to De Gea, who had to give a cart, putting the ball at Watkins’ feet. The shirt 11 kicked the first shot and forced the United goalkeeper to make a good defense.

I play here and there

In the second half the two teams looking for the goal and wanting to open the scoreboard at Old Trafford. On the Villans side, Douglas Luiz made a great counterattack for Watkins, who dribbled Varane, cleared McTominay and kicked hard, but De Gea palmed.

Already United arrived twice in a short time. The first with Greenwood, then with Pogba, in both chances the balls went to the end line.

busy end

At the end of the match, after a corner kick, defender Hause got rid of Cavani’s marking, ran to the first post and headed in the right corner of goalkeeper De Gea, with no chance for the goalkeeper. 1 to 0 for Aston Villa.

In stoppage time, Cavani headed the ball into Hause’s left hand and the referee scored the penalty. Bruno Fernandes took the charge, but isolated the penalty and lost his chance to tie the match.