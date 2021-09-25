Astrid Fontenelle despises Juliette’s gift, explains, and is criticized by followers

Astrid Fontenelle starred in a controversy this Friday (24). The presenter decided to get rid of some promotional items that she received at the time of the release of the EP for Juliette. Photos, T-shirts, coasters and other objects were left by Astrid on the bench in a square in front of her building.

“I’ll leave it in the square. What am I going to do with it, guys?” Astrid said. Even leaving a large part of the present in the square, the presenter insisted on keeping the beers, makeup and speakers that arrived with the other gifts.

Internet users didn’t let it go, and criticized the presenter, making her return to social networks to explain herself. “Let me explain something: there are people who don’t have the sensitivity to understand: I won a box full of things for Juliette for a long time. As I earn so much, I thought I could share it with the fans, make a grace, a caress. That’s all,” he said.

Still, the followers didn’t like Astrid’s attitude. “Astrid known right? She took off her makeup, beer, and posted only the part that didn’t fit. Why didn’t you leave everything in the square, woman? To the fag. What an unnecessary deal,” said one fan. “I was super sad with Astrid’s attitude, she took the press kit and placed it in a public square for someone else to pick up… and Jurema gave it to HER with affection and exclusivity and not to be ‘given’. I hope she will review it and get it back because it wasn’t a good attitude”, declared another.

Watch the moment when Astrid dumps Juliette’s gifts:

