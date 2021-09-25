Astrid Fontenelle is detonated by Juliette fans after leaving a present in the square | celebrities



Astrid Fontenelle was criticized on the web for leaving Juliette’s gift on a park benchReproduction/Instagram

Rio – The presenter Astrid Fontenelle caused revolt in Juliette’s fans, this Friday morning (24), by despising a gift sent by the artist. Astrid received a kit of the new EP from the “BBB 21” champion and placed it on a bench in a square in São Paulo (SP).

“This box here I received with Juliette’s new work and there’s a lot of stuff. But then there’s a lot of stuff. But then there’s this photo, t-shirt, coasters with Juliette’s quotes. What am I going to do with it. ?I’ll leave it on a park bench,” Astrid began. Astrid Fonenelle then decided to let the singer’s fans know where she would leave the presenter. “I think there are a Juliette fan who would really want it. I’ll leave it in a square, here in Morumbi, this Friday, 7:30 am”, he continued. During the morning, Astrid showed that the teller had been in the bank for over an hour. Afterwards, the presenter found the object missing. “The box is gone. That it went to a fan of Juliette”, he added.

However, Juliette’s fans didn’t like Astrid Fontenelle’s attitude and complained on social media. “Astrid Fontenelle’s contempt for Ju was always obvious. She just proved it to anyone who wanted to pretend they didn’t notice. I was massacred for stating the obvious: that she was needling Ju,” wrote a Juliette fan. “Astrid known right? She took off her makeup, beer, and posted only the part that didn’t fit. Why didn’t you leave everything on the mlr square? To the fag. What an unnecessary business”, analyzed another.

Check out the reactions:

