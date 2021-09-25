Astrid Fontenelle receives a gift from Juliette and leaves in a square

At the beginning of September, ex-BBB Juliette Freire released her first EP with original songs, and, as a promotion strategy, she sent gifts to some selected people. The presenter Astrid Fontenelle was one of the winners, but she ignored the contents of the box she received.

In a video posted on social media, Astrid makes a rather harsh assessment of the present. “There’s this photo, there’s a t-shirt, there are coasters with several Juliette phrases. What am I going to do with it? I’ll leave it in a square”, he declared.

When you don’t like what you receive hahaha pic.twitter.com/MbAi5RgFtf — TOMMY LOVE #ForaBolsonaro (@DJTommyLove) September 24, 2021

Also in the publication, she stated that there should be many fans of the Big Brother winner who might want the box, and therefore decided to leave it on a park bench. She kept her promise and left the gift abandoned in a square. From her apartment, she filmed people walking past the box. “It’s been over an hour since the package has been there”.

However, the cacti, as Juliette’s fans are called, didn’t like the “donation” one bit. “Astrid Fontenelle’s contempt for Ju was always obvious. She just proved that to anyone who wanted to pretend they didn’t notice,” said one netizen. “I thought it was very disrespectful of her,” said another.

Some even pointed out that she only got rid of the personalized items, keeping for herself the beers, makeup and speaker that came inside the EP’s promotional box.

After the repercussions, Astrid returned to Instagram to defend herself from the attacks she received.

Astrid justifies herself for leaving the square – Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

“There are people who don’t have the humor to understand. It’s not even humor, it’s sensitivity. I got a box full of Juliette’s stuff a long time ago to promote the new songs”, she said.

She even explained that she kept the most important items and decided to give the rest. “As I already have a lot, I gain a lot, this time, this kind of gift, I could share with the fans. I made a joke, made a caress, that’s all.”

On Twitter, Juliette replied: “Lovers, I thought Astrid Fontenelle’s initiative to do something like a treasure hunt was cool.”

The host of Saia Justa, on the GNT channel, already received Juliette on her show, in May this year. At the time, Astrid said she was enchanted by the woman from Paraíba.