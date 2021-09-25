Astrid Fontenelle receives treats from Juliette and leaves in square

Astrid Fontenelle caused controversy by abandoning a Juliette presskit in the square in front of her house. The journalist left the box with treats such as a photo, t-shirt and coasters on a bench this morning.

“I think there are Juliette fans who would really want this box. I’ll leave her in a square here in Morumbi. I’ll show you the bank she’ll be staying this Friday, 7:30 am,” Astrid said in her Stories. She even showed, from her apartment window, the box on the bank. “It’s been over an hour since the package has been there”.

The presenter’s attitude was not welcomed by the fans of the “BBB 21” champion, who found the situation disrespectful.

Mds q clueless thing from Astrid Fontenelle. Saying he’s going to drop Juliette’s box (press kit) in a square for a fan to pick up. This I understood as contempt for the kit. Has she already left some of the most expensive products she gets in a square? PEOPLE😳 — Gypsys (@gypsyaocubo) September 24, 2021

In fact, the person may not even like Juliette. But astrid Fontenelle’s attitude, which is at least inelegant, can’t be wiped out. How surreal. — Mafioso (@Mafioso71812403) September 24, 2021

Astrid’s attitude was very inelegant… it surprised me, because I admire this woman so much. It’s weird to film the act of undoing something we’ve won with affection so that the person who gave it can see that we didn’t really enjoy the present. Did it without filming, oxe. — Pat 🌵💚 (@patfonseca_rj) September 24, 2021

I am absolutely shocked by Astrid’s attitude. I felt bad watching the video. Unnecessary on all levels! Bitter, rude, classless! — Tulio (@TTulio18) September 24, 2021

Some even rescued the video from a few weeks ago, in which Astrid opened the box for the first time and showed items such as slippers, makeup, speaker, among others. Fans pointed out that the journalist would have saved a part of the “treats”.

With the repercussions of the pampering left in the square, Astrid explained herself in Stories.

“There were people who don’t have the humor to understand, sensitivity, actually. I got a box full of Juliette’s stuff a long time ago to promote the new songs. I took the disk, listened to music, there’s an amplifier, Gabriel took it for him, came a slipper, I got it for myself. Makeup came, I got it for me”, she says.

“There was a photo of Juliette, a box and the coasters, I thought that, as I already have a lot, this time, this kind of gift, I could share with the fans. fans. That’s all,” concluded the journalist.