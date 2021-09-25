At Hora do Faro, Liziane calls Nego unbearable and Erasmo a sexist

During the recordings of the painting A Fazenda: Última Chance, on the program Hora do Faro, this Friday (9/24), Liziane Gutierrez decided to say everything she didn’t say while she was confined to the rural reality show. The most attacked pawns were Nego do Borel and Erasmo Viana.

According to the first eliminated from the rural reality of Record TV, Erasmo Viana is one of the worst players in the game. The digital influencer claimed that Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband was rude and sexist to her every time the two tried to talk. It is worth remembering that the businessman even asked if Liziane Gutierrez would masturbate thinking about one of the men at the headquarters and was massacred for that on social networks.

Nego do Borel imitates Liziane Gutierrez Singer made fun of the girl's physical appearance

Besides Erasmo, another famous man who received numerous negative adjectives was the funk player Nego do Borel. “I think he [Nego do Borel] funny, liar, underhanded and insufferable,” she said. The singer stuttered and said he was impressed with what he heard about the elimination. Liziane even made a point of saying that the MC was ridiculous when comparing her to the Joker character due to the size of her mouth.

See what Liziane said about the other pedestrians in A Fazenda 13:

Rico Melquíades: Tent. He agreed and added that it’s low and underground.

Marina Ferrari: Plant. The poor rich girl disagreed, but said she is still in the game and Liziane is not.

Erika Schneider: Plant. The dancer didn’t like what she heard, she exchanged barbs with Lizi and had to be controlled by Rodrigo Faro.

Valentina Francavilla: Generous. Liziane said the SBT stage assistant needs to be careful who is next to her.

Gui Araujo: Dissimulated and Unsympathetic. The former MTV thanked him mockingly and said that the public must think that the digital influencer is not a good person.

Dynho Alves: True. MC Mirella’s husband thanked him and said he wished he had more chances to get closer to the ex-Miss Bumbum.

Arcrebian Araujo: Intelligent. At that moment, farmer Erika took the opportunity to nudge the former Miss Bumbum by saying that she only attacks women.

Mussunzinho: Humble.

Aline Mineiro: Liar. According to the first eliminated, the ex-panicat lied when saying he was rooting for her.

Tati Quebra Barraco: Honest and friend.

Dayane Mello: Traitor. Liziane pointed out the ex-BBB Italia as ungrateful for having abandoned Medrado in the game.

Sthefane Mattos: Unsympathetic.

Thiago Piquilo: Good character.

Victor Pecoraro: Mimizo.

Mileid: False.