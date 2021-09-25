At Hora do Faro, Liziane Gutierrez talks about her elimination from A Fazenda 13 – RecordTV

There will be a lot of controversy and fun in the Faro time this Sunday (26)! This weekend, the program resumes the picture The Farm – Last Chance, in which a group of journalists and ex-pawns come face to face with the most recent eliminated from The Farm 13, representing the public and asking everything Brazil wants to know about the participant and his confinement in the rural headquarters.

In the re-opening of the painting, the presenter Rodrigo Faro receives Liziane Gutierrez, the person least voted by the public on Thursday (23). The influencer chats with columnists Chico Barney, Leo Dias and Keila Jimenez; and with Lucas “Selfie” Maciel, ex-Farm 12 and ex-explorer of Island Record.

Throughout the conversation, controversial subjects were not lacking, including Liziane’s life before confinement. When asked about this, the brunette made it clear: “I said that at the beginning, for people to love me or hate me for what I was, not for a party.’ And more: “Pulling someone’s ass to keep me there, that I would never do”.

Liziane will also know the reaction of the pedestrians when they learned of her departure and everything they said about her behind her back, as well as facing the truth machine, in which an expert analyzes whether or not she is honest about certain episodes.

The brunette still has the task of choosing qualities and defects for her colleagues who stayed at the headquarters. In this excerpt, he commented on Nego do Borel: “I said a few times that I didn’t feel the truth [nele]. I don’t know, when he cried, if he was crying for the cameras or if he was crying because his heart told him to cry.”

Finally, Faro conducts a live dynamic that should stir the emotion of the pedestrians at the headquarters, when the eliminated one can set fire to Itapecerica!

Wall of the Famous – Season finale

Still on Sunday, the Faro time also shows the last episode of the first season of Wall of the Famous.

This time, who plays is Sylvia Araújo, better known as Sylvia Design, with the participation of Felipe Bronze, presenter of Top Chef Brazil 3; the singer Belo; the presenters Celso Zucatelli and Amin Khader, the humorists Ceará and Gui Santana; and Lucas Maciel.

The artists are joined by Sérgio Mallandro, the humorist Tirullipa and the presenter Fabiola Gadelha, permanent members of the group.

On stage, the audience follows the musical attraction Queen Celebration in Concert, a group that makes a musical immersion in the work of the Queen band, one of the greatest of all times, performing one of its numbers.

O Faro time is presented by Rodrigo Faro and airs on Sundays, from 3:15 pm, on Record TV. The artistic direction is by Cesar Barreto; the direction, by Rita Fonseca and Diego Oliveira.