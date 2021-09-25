Athletico and Bragantino share the selection of the semifinal of the Sudamericana; Peñarol has an intruder | South American Cup

Winners in the first games, Athletico and Bragantino dominated the selection of the first leg of the South American semifinal, made by Conmebol. O Peñarol was the intruder and put forward Álvarez Martínez.

Hurricane beat the Uruguayan team 2-1 at the Campeón Del Siglo stadium. Goalkeeper Santos, defender Thiago Heleno, full-back Marcinho, attacking midfielder David Terans and forward Pedro Rocha were chosen.

Terans and Pedro Rocha even scored two goals in Montevideo. The Uruguayan athlete scored a goal by bicycle, while the Brazilian player took a shot from outside the area, in the goalkeeper’s corner.

Massa Bruta was represented with defenders Léo Ortiz and Fabrício Bruno, midfielder Eric Ramires and forwards Ytalo and Artur – the last two scored the goals of the victory by 2-0, against Libertad, in Bragança Paulista.

The Paraguayan team was the only one that didn’t fit anyone in the selection, climbing in 3-4-3. Álvarez Martínez, who scored Peñarol’s discount goal, is the competition’s top scorer with 10 goals.

The away goal is a tiebreaker. Athletico – in addition to having the advantage of a draw – can even lose 1-0 at home. Defeat 2-1 leads to penalties. Any other red-black defeat gives Peñarol in normal time.

Bragantino has an even greater advantage and can also be defeated by the simple score to advance or any other score that is a goal or two goals from 3-1. Defeat by 2-0 leads to penalties.