Autopsy shows Michael K. Williams died of accidental drug overdose

By Barbara Goldberg

NEW YORK (Reuters) – An autopsy confirmed that the actor Michael K. Williams, who played drug lord Omar Little in the HBO crime drama “The Listening,” died of a drug overdose, the New York medical examiner’s office said Friday.

His death was accidental, said Julie Bolcer, a spokeswoman for the cabinet, by e-mail.

Williams, 54, was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Sept. 6, and law enforcement sources said at the time that drug paraphernalia was found at the scene.

“Acute intoxication from the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine” was the coroner’s determined cause of death, Bolcer said in the email.

She declined to comment further on the investigation.

Williams’ colleagues recalled his knack for humanizing the characters he portrayed, bringing to the roles his own experience as a black man growing up in New York.

