Average car insurance price drops 6% in August. See the value of best sellers | Insurance

Will hire or renew the car insurance and want to know if the fetched quote is cheap or expensive? The online brokerage Minute Insurance made a study of the average price of the quotes of the best-selling vehicles in Brazil in August, which can help you compare the values. Prices are from São Paulo.

O Fiat Mobi Easy 1.0 and Hyundai HB20 Sense 1.0 have the cheapest average insurance value, while the Toyota Corolla Cross XR 2.0 and Jeep Compass Limited 2.0 have the highest price, and even so are among the best sellers. The policy for all models is cheaper for women than for men.

The average price of insurance for the ten cars in the last month was R$ 3,040 for men, 6% below that registered in the previous month. For women, the average value was R$2,725, a decrease of 5%.

Below, check the average price of the policies of the best-selling vehicles in August:

women’s insurance Car Average price of insurance Fiat Argo 1.0 BRL 1,526 Fiat Mobi Easy 1.0 BRL 1,350 (cheaper) Jeep Compass Limited 2.0 BRL 3,675 Hyundai HB20 Sense 1.0 BRL 1,390 Jeep Renegade STD 1.8 BRL 2,044 Volkswagen T-Cross 1.0 BRL 2,675 Hyundai Crete Attitude 1.6 BRL 2,747 Toyota Corolla Cross XR 2.0 BRL 4,456 (more expensive) Toyota Corolla Sedan 2.0 BRL 2,527 Volkswagen Goal 1.0 R$1,656

men’s insurance Car Average price of insurance Fiat Argo 1.0 R$1,920 (cheaper) Fiat Mobi Easy 1.0 BRL 1,977 Jeep Compass Limited 2.0 BRL 3,617 Hyundai HB20 Sense 1.0 BRL 2,064 Jeep Renegade STD 1.8 BRL 2,974 Volkswagen T-Cross 1.0 BRL 2,560 Hyundai Crete Attitude 1.6 BRL 2,588 Toyota Corolla Cross XR 2.0 BRL 4,366 (more expensive) Toyota Corolla Sedan 2.0 BRL 3,373 Volkswagen Goal 1.0 BRL 2,395

The survey includes the ten best-selling cars released by the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (fenabrave). Quotes were surveyed from 14 insurance companies: Azul, Alfa, Aliro, Allianz, Bradesco, HDI, Itaú, Liberty, Sompo Seguros, Mapfre, Mitsui, Porto Seguro, Tokio Marine and Zurich. The survey considered a profile of a male driver and a female driver, aged 35, both married.

On online insurance platforms like Minuto Seguros, Bidu, ComparaOnline and Thinkseg, consumers are able to compare prices and purchase products from major insurance companies. Called insurance marketplaces, these sites help you choose the policy that best suits your profile and needs, avoiding unnecessary costs related to coverage you will not use.

Also, consumers can hire the insurance according to your need for coverage time, which can be for minutes, hours, days, months, or per stretch covered by a car, for example. In this type of policy, the client activates the coverage when it considers that there is a risk or deactivates it when there is no need, called on off. This alternative is also worth considering.