Average gasoline price rises for the 8th week in a row at gas stations, shows ANP | Economy

The average price of gasoline rose for the 8th week at gas stations in Brazil and remains above the mark of R$ 6 per liter, according to a survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

The average price of regular gasoline at the pumps reached R$ 6.092 per liter this week, compared to R$ 6.076 in the previous week.

UNDERSTAND: Why fuel prices are rising – and who are ‘to blame’ for it

The survey also showed high values ​​for ethanol, which reached R$ 4.715 per liter, versus R$ 4.704 in the last week.

Diesel oil had a slight retreat and was quoted at R$ 4.707 per liter, slightly below the R$ 4.709 registered last week.

What makes gasoline and diesel prices go up?

In 2021, fuel became one of the villains of inflation, responsible for severely affecting the budget of Brazilian families – already harmed by the rise in food and electricity. According to the IBGE, gasoline accumulates in the year an increase of 31.09%.