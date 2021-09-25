Backstage shack and homophobia caused star resignation; see · TV news

Behind the scenes of Grey’s Anatomy’s troubled creation and recording is the subject of the book How to Save a Life – The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy, journalist Lynette Rice. In interviews with people who worked on the series, she reveals trivia about the relationships between the actors, including a fight that led to Isaiah Washington’s dismissal.

According to an excerpt published by People magazine, Isaiah Washington (Preston Burke) fell out with Patrick Dempsey (Derek Shepherd) backstage in the series, with the right to exchange punches.

Responsible for the episode that would be recorded that day, writer Mark Wilding chose not to get in the middle of the fight and explained the reason for the disagreement: ”I think one of them was late on set one day, and the other wanted to pay back delaying the next day. So the thing kind of got out of hand. They started arguing and, before you knew it, they were already in a physical confrontation.”

Another Grey’s Anatomy screenwriter, Harry Werksman, was backstage during the fight. He witnessed when Washington pressed Dempsey against the wall and used a homophobic term, referring to another co-star, TR Knight.

After this mess, the character from Washington was removed from the series, and the actor was fired from production. Interviewed by the book, he said: ”We learned that we must be mindful of what we say. We have to be aware that we will be held responsible”.

Dempsey, on the other hand, believes that what happened brought everyone together in the cast, because no one leaked anything at the time. According to the actor, everyone dealt with the situation with professionalism and got on with life.

Grey’s Anatomy is the longest running medical drama in American TV history and premieres its 18th season on September 30th. In Brazil, the series is available in the Netflix, Prime Video and Star+ catalogs.