Bahia detects 58 more samples of the Delta variant

The Central Public Health Laboratory of Bahia (Lacen-BA) released this Saturday (25), the detection through genetic sequencing of over 58 samples of the Delta variant of Covid-19, in the state. With these new records, Bahia has a total of 72 cases of the variant, with two deaths.

These new cases were identified in patients residing in the municipalities of Aporá, Baixa Grande, Barrocas, Bonito, Brumado, Camaçari, Canavieiras, Cícero Dantas, Coribe, Entre Rios, Feira de Santana, Ilhéus, Itabuna, Lauro de Freitas, Maracás and Nilo Peçanha . , Maraú, Medeiros Neto, Muritiba, Nova Fátima, Pé de Serra, Prado, Riachão do Jacuípe, Salvador, São Gonçalo dos Campos, Simões Filho, Teixeira de Freitas and Vereda.

Previously, 14 cases with the Delta variant were reported in residents of the municipalities of Conceição do Almeida, Feira de Santana, Medeiros Neto, Prado, Salvador, Sapeaçu, Senhor do Bonfim, Vereda, Vitória da Conquista, as well as a crew member of a ship anchored in Salvador.

According to the general director of Lacen-BA, Arabela Leal, “it is important to highlight that we are using a new protocol, which does not involve random samples. We are focusing attention on samples from municipalities with an increase in the percentage of positive cases or that have previous Delta cases”, explains the director.

The acting state secretary of Health, Tereza Paim, emphasizes that “the new protocol allows epidemiological surveillance to act more quickly in the identification and monitoring of patients and municipalities”, says the secretary. However, Paim warns that the main measure to contain the advance of Covid-19 and, consequently, the Delta variant, is the advance of vaccination. “It is important that people go to health facilities to be vaccinated against the disease, including the booster dose as well. The complete vaccination scheme provides a greater guarantee of defense against Covid-19”, he emphasizes.

Recognized as the 3rd largest laboratory surveillance unit in the country and classified in the highest quality category by the Ministry of Health, Lacen-BA analyzed samples from more than 200 municipalities in the nine Regional Health Centers. Lacen-BA has already carried out around 700 Covid-19 virus gene sequencing tests.

