Bahia squad decides not to concentrate and give interviews because of back wages | bahia

With part of their salaries in arrears, the Bahia players decided that they will not concentrate on the games played in Salvador or give interviews. The information was initially provided by TNT Sports and confirmed by ge .

In a statement, Bahia confirms that there is a delay of one month of salary and three months of image for the cast, “except for seven remaining athletes from last year, who have another four months of open image, as a result of the pandemic renegotiation agreement “. The club does not manifest itself in the text about the athletes’ decision not to concentrate and grant an interview.

The Bahia players performed the last training session before the match against Internacional on Friday morning and then were released. The group only shows up on Saturday for the trip to Porto Alegre.

The situation is not just about the players. Other club employees have also suffered from salary delays in recent months. According to Bahia, 384 employees received the salary of August and another 487 employees received the thirteenth salary of 2020, with 63 missing, among them the players.

The report of ge found that the delays also affect the cast of women’s football. The salary, which should come in until the 5th, has only been paid at the end of the month, and the one for August has not yet been paid to the athletes.

In an interview given exactly a month ago, on the arrival of Diego Dabove, President Guilherme Bellintani had already confirmed that the due dates were not up to date. At the time, he stated that the salary paid in the portfolio was in good standing, but there was a debt related to last year’s image right.

In the statement, Bahia reaffirmed the financial difficulty and says that “sudden drops in revenue such as the partner program, which used to be able to pay off entire payrolls only with the fans’ monthly fees, affected the budget and planning set up at the end of 2019 “.

See the note released by Bahia:

Esporte Clube Bahia comes to the public answering an article published by the website ‘TNT Sports’, this Friday afternoon (24), which unfortunately did not meet the journalistic requirement of seeking the institution’s position.

It is true that Bahia is in a situation of financial difficulty, motivated by the effects of the pandemic as of March 2020, which prevented the club from following the regular salary routine since the 2015 season.

Sudden drops in revenue such as that of the membership program, which used to be able to pay off entire payrolls with only the monthly fees of the fans, affected the budget and planning set up at the end of 2019.

Despite this, the information disclosed is wrong.

At this time, due to the aforementioned reasons, there is a delay of one month of salary and three months of image for the cast, with the exception of seven remaining athletes from last year, who have another four months of open image, as a result of a renegotiation agreement by the pandemic.

More: so far, 384 employees received their August salary, which expired on the 5th working day of September, always starting from the smallest to the highest pay. In addition, 487 employees received the thirteenth of 2020, with 63 missing, among them the players.

In this year and a half of global crisis, there were no layoffs. The priority was to keep the jobs of the people who make up the Squadron.