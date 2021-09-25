Barraqueiro, Rico creates chaos in the activity of A Fazenda 13 with Mileide and Pecoraro · TV News

Agent of chaos in A Fazenda 2021, Rico Melquiades has created confusion again. This time, Mileide Mihaile and Victor Pecoraro were the targets of the digital influencer, during an activity held this Friday (24). The former MTV left for the shack while rebutting the criticisms of pedestrians.

During the recording of Hora do Faro, the influencer began the confrontation with the pawn: “He is very full of jokes with me and doesn’t talk to his face”. “Oh, I said here that you are a plant,” replied Melquiades.

Mileide complained that he only took a stand after her insistence. “I’m waiting for an opportunity to speak, I want to speak when I vote for you. You’re friends with everyone, very naughty. Anyone who’s friends with everyone, isn’t friends with anyone. That’s all I think about you,” he said. pawn. “Great! Glad you expressed what you’re already talking about behind my back,” sniped the ex-wife of Wesley Naughty.

Rico was irritated by the accusation. “Behind your back, no, I was going to talk to your face! I was just waiting for the day to vote for you! You keep hiding food for her little friends. On the day when I run out of food and see her hiding for her little friends, I’ll make it fly in this house”.

Minutes later, Pecoraro took Mileide’s pains and used it as an argument to criticize Melquiades in the dynamic. “You’re a disrespectful person. You can do whatever you want, it didn’t last in a reality show. In this one, you’ll leave too,” he said to the actor, recalling his rival’s passage through On Vacation With the Ex.

Outrageous, Carlinhos Maia’s friend approached Pecoraro and began to clap his hands, as a sign that he didn’t care for criticism. “Sucker,” repeated the influencer several times. “You’re disrespectful, rude. You think you’re funny, but you’re forced. The first opportunity you have, I’ll put you on the farm”, replied Afonso’s interpreter in As Aventuras de Poliana (2018).

“What about Quico? Put it on! Sucker! I don’t care, I don’t give a shit about your opinion. I’ll call it to you, sucker!”, finished Melquiades.

