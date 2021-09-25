Barroso prohibits entry of religious missions into indigenous lands

Based on the indigenous right to life and health, minister Luís Roberto Barroso responded to a request for an injunction to prohibit the entry of religious missions into the lands of isolated peoples. The decision is this Thursday (23/9).

In a direct unconstitutionality action, the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (Apib) and the Workers’ Party (PT) ask the STF to declare unconstitutional paragraph 1 of article 13 of Law 14.021/2020, which provides for social protection measures for prevention of contagion and the spread of Covid-19 in indigenous territories.

Article 13 of the law prohibits the entry of third parties into areas with the confirmed presence of isolated indigenous people, except persons authorized by the federal indigenist agency, in the event of an epidemic or calamity that endangers the physical integrity of isolated indigenous people.

However, its 1st paragraph authorizes the permanence of missions of a religious nature that are already in indigenous communities, after evaluation by the health team and approval by the responsible physician.

When deciding, the minister assessed that the injunction is “strictly related to the risk of contagion and, in this sense, it seems to be more immediately related to the entry of new religious missions”, and not to those that are already in place.

“A different issue, to be debated in due course, on the merits, concerns the conditions for entry of missions that were already in indigenous lands, and, if such entry is illegitimate, their withdrawal. On this point, however, it is not The relationship between danger in delay, pandemic and risk to life and health is clear”, he pondered.

“As for the entry of new religious missions in indigenous lands, however, an injunction of 07.08.2020, issued in the records of ADPF 709 and ratified by the Plenary of the STF more than 1 (one) year ago, had already prohibited the entry of third parties into area of ​​isolated indigenous peoples and determined the institution of sanitary barriers for such purposes,” said the minister.

Thus, he justified that he granted the injunction only so that “there is no doubt about the scope of the injunction already issued and in force for over a year”, in ADPF 709.

The Evangelical Parliamentary Front of the National Congress (FPE) released a manifesto in which it says the decision is an “unacceptable persecution of religious missions”, and “an undisguised attempt to prevent missionary activities with indigenous peoples in Brazil”.

STF responds

In a news released on its website, hours after Barroso’s decision, the STF made a point of clarifying that the prohibition determined by the Supreme Court applies in general to everyone, without any discriminatory connotation in relation to religious entities.

The decision follows the understanding of the Plenary in the referendum on the injunction rendered in the Allegation of Non-Compliance with Fundamental Precept (ADPF) 709, by Minister Barroso, through which it was determined that the federal government adopt measures to contain the advance of Covid- 19 in indigenous communities and prohibited the entry of any people in an area of ​​isolated indigenous peoples, determining the institution of sanitary barriers for such purposes, according to the STF

ADI 6,622